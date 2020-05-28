David Beckham has sparked speculation he is set to launch his own range of hotels and restaurants following a trademark application.
The 45-year-old former soccer ace has registered a trademark to protect his name, with the legal documents explaining he may wish to use a monogrammed DB in the hospitality industry.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''David is a shrewd businessman and just as he was clever in building brand Beckham with Victoria, he is making sure he protects any future projects.
''He's got his hands full with his team in Miami but his own hotel - that could happen.
''But David won't rush into anything, he'll be making sure any plans to go into the industry are totally watertight before he takes the plunge.''
The news comes a few months after it was revealed David - who has four children with wife Victoria - had become an ambassador for The Londoner hotel, which will open in Macau, China, next year and also features a restaurant from his friend Gordon Ramsay.
David previously said of the venture: ''London is my hometown, so to be able to bring some of the things I love from there to Macau - that sense of energy, humour, and attitude in the furniture and artwork -- is a great feeling. We're going to have everything from our iconic black cabs outside to mini-recreations of some of London's most famous streets inside, like Bond Street and Saville Row.''
Speaking about the food, he added: ''Proper Sunday roasts will definitely be on the menu, as will my all-time favourite: traditional pie and mash.''
The British-themed hotel will also include a huge 200-store shopping centre, an entertainment complex for live events and screenings, and numerous leisure facilities including three spas and four health clubs.
