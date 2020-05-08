David Beckham has marked the 75th anniversary of VE Day by honouring his late grandfather.

The 45-year-old retired football star took to social media on Friday (08.05.20) to celebrate the 75th year since the end of World War II in Europe with a moving post dedicated to his grandfather, who fought in the war.

Posting a black and white image of his grandad holding a puppy whilst wearing his military uniform, David wrote: ''A day where we remember #VEDay75 miss you grandad. (sic)''

The sports star also shared another series of photos, which included a picture the royal family in 1945, featuring the late King George VI and the then-Princess Elizabeth, who is now Queen Elizabeth II.

He wrote alongside the second post: ''Today we remember those who were lost and the freedom they won for us on the 75th anniversary of VE Day #VEDay75 (sic)''

David's touching tribute comes as Queen Elizabeth II, 94, addressed the British people on Friday night at 9pm - the same time of day her father King George VI had spoken 75 years ago in 1945 to mark the end of the war in Europe.

The monarch used her speech to remind people to ''never give up'', despite the tough times the world currently faces amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: ''The war had been a total war; it had affected everyone, and no one was immune from its impact. Whether it be the men and women called up to serve, families separated from each other, or people asked to take up new roles and skills to support the war effort, all had a part to play.

''At the start, the outlook seemed bleak, the end distant, the outcome uncertain.

''But we kept faith that the cause was right - and this belief, as my father noted in his broadcast, carried us through. Never give up, never despair - that was the message of VE Day.''

And Queen Elizabeth also acknowledged the change in celebrations, which have been scaled back as people are unable to host parties due to social distancing guidelines.

The royal insisted that despite the quiet celebrations, the ''streets are filled with love''.

She added: ''Today it may seem hard that we cannot mark this special anniversary as we would wish.

''Instead we remember from our homes and our doorsteps.

''But our streets are not empty; they are filled with the love and the care that we have for each other.

''And when I look at our country today, and see what we are willing to do to protect and support one another, I say with pride that we are still a nation those brave soldiers, sailors and airmen would recognise and admire. I send my warmest good wishes to you all.''