David Beckham is reportedly in talks to launch his own cooking show.

The 45-year-old star has held discussions with the BBC and Netflix about the prospect of creating a cooking show - which would be developed by his company Studio 99 - having furthered his culinary skills during lockdown with the help of his daughter Harper, eight.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''One of the unintended benefits of lockdown for David has been the opportunity to do what he loves most - baking.

''He's been recreating some of his mum's old recipes, and got a load of pots and pans for his birthday recently.''

The retired soccer star - who is married to designer Victoria Beckham - has already taken advice from his showbiz pal Gordon Ramsay about the proposed project.

On the other hand, broadcasters are said to be keen to work with more sportspeople following the success of the basketball documentary 'The Last Dance', which has been a huge hit on Netflix.

The insider explained: ''David's also used this time to really focus on Studio 99, and initially chatted to Gordon about the pair doing an Instagram Live.

''He's seen how well Gordon has done with his own cookery shows and his Studio Ramsay production company, and Gordon's given him some great advice.

''Series like 'The Last Dance' on Netflix - about basketball player Michael Jordan - have made networks including the BBC keen to talk to sportspeople.

''The appetite is there for someone like David. Plus he comes with a huge social media presence which, in this day and age, is basically free advertising.''

Studio 99 was originally created to produce documentaries, shows and other formats, and David is already committed to star in some of the projects that are currently in development.