David Ayer claims his original plan for 'Suicide Squad' was ''beaten into a comedy'' by studios bosses.

The 52-year-old director helmed the much-maligned superhero movie - which starred the likes of Will Smith, Margot Robbie, and Jared Leto - but David now admits the film's final cut wasn't what he originally planned to create.

In response to comments about the 'Suicide Squad' trailer, David explained on Twitter: ''This trailer nailed the tone and intention of the film I made. Methodical. Layered. Complex, beautiful and sad. After the BVS reviews shell shocked the leadership at the time, and the success of Deadpool - My soulful drama was beaten into a ''comedy'' (sic)''

David previously confessed that making the 2016 movie was a ''tough experience''.

The filmmaker - whose previous credits include 'Harsh Times', 'Street Kings' and 'Fury' - also revealed his confidence was dented by the harsh critical response.

He said: ''I got some supercharged muscles on 'Suicide Squad', from making a film so big, but it was a rough experience. A tough experience. It became a bit of a slog at the end.

''It was an incredible financial success but I got flayed by the critics and that's scary, that's painful. And it shook my confidence as a storyteller.''

David also admitted he wishes he made The Joker a bigger part of his film.

He tweeted: ''Wish I had a time machine. I'd make Joker the main villain and engineer a more grounded story. I have to take the good and bad and learn from it. I love making movies and I love DC [Comics].''