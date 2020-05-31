Hollywood director David Ayer has insisted his original plan for 'Suicide Squad' was ''beaten into a comedy''.
David Ayer claims his original plan for 'Suicide Squad' was ''beaten into a comedy'' by studios bosses.
The 52-year-old director helmed the much-maligned superhero movie - which starred the likes of Will Smith, Margot Robbie, and Jared Leto - but David now admits the film's final cut wasn't what he originally planned to create.
In response to comments about the 'Suicide Squad' trailer, David explained on Twitter: ''This trailer nailed the tone and intention of the film I made. Methodical. Layered. Complex, beautiful and sad. After the BVS reviews shell shocked the leadership at the time, and the success of Deadpool - My soulful drama was beaten into a ''comedy'' (sic)''
David previously confessed that making the 2016 movie was a ''tough experience''.
The filmmaker - whose previous credits include 'Harsh Times', 'Street Kings' and 'Fury' - also revealed his confidence was dented by the harsh critical response.
He said: ''I got some supercharged muscles on 'Suicide Squad', from making a film so big, but it was a rough experience. A tough experience. It became a bit of a slog at the end.
''It was an incredible financial success but I got flayed by the critics and that's scary, that's painful. And it shook my confidence as a storyteller.''
David also admitted he wishes he made The Joker a bigger part of his film.
He tweeted: ''Wish I had a time machine. I'd make Joker the main villain and engineer a more grounded story. I have to take the good and bad and learn from it. I love making movies and I love DC [Comics].''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
From Training Day to this year's Sabotage, filmmaker David Ayer writes and directs movies about...
During April, 1945, the final month of World War Two, the Allied Forces are making...
Wardaddy is an army sergeant with years of experience in the horrors and victories of...
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets one of his most complex roles yet in this messy, violent thriller,...
John 'Breacher' Wharton is the head of a DEA Special Operations Team, well-known by authorities...