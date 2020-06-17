David Arquette won't give away any spoilers for 'Scream 5'.

The 48-year-old actor will reprise his role as Dewey Riley in the upcoming horror movie and joked that he would be visited by series villain Ghostface if he gives away any details about the flick.

David said of the project: ''They announced it, the contract that they sent me, literally I think it has, 'Ghostface comes to your house', if you break it. Like, that's it, you're gone.

''It's an intense contract, so I'm not really sure about what I'm allowed to say or talk about but I'm really excited to get together with (producer) Kevin Williamson, (who has) blessed it, and these incredible new filmmakers.

''So, I don't know. I've got such a big mouth that I can't talk about anything.''

David added that he was determined to honour original 'Scream' director Wes Craven's legacy in the new motion picture, which is helmed by 'Ready or Not' filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

He told the Associated Press: ''Anything Wes did, I'd love to see his legacy continue. Wes Craven was such an influence for me and a mentor.''

Neve Campbell is also set to return to the slasher franchise as Sidney Prescott and was ''negotiations'' for the project, although she admitted that the coronavirus crisis had created uncertainty for the flick.

The 46-year-old actress said: ''The conversations are being had, that's for sure. There was a lot of talk about it. I wasn't sure it was going to happen and I was approached six weeks ago, but the timing's not great right now, obviously. We're starting conversations, we're starting negotiations, but who knows how and when studios are going to open again.

''The directors want to honour the work of original filmmaker Wes Craven and they have great respect for him. So that's really lovely.''