David Arquette has signed up for the new 'Scream' movie.

The 48-year-old actor has confirmed he will reprise his role as Dewey Riley in the upcoming movie, another instalment in the film series, which started with the 1996 horror film.

He said in a statement: ''I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my 'Scream' family, old and new.

'''Scream' has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honouring Wes Craven's legacy.''

The new movie will be directed by the Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett - the team behind 'Ready or Not' - whilst Guy Busick, who also worked on the thriller, and James Vanderbilt are co-writing the screenplay.

Meanwhile, David previously admitted he'd love to return to the saga as cop Dewey Riley but said he ''didn't know'' just yet.

He shared: ''I don't know. Who knows, what are they gonna do? Is it a whole new franchise? Are they going to bring back some [characters]. Oh it would be exciting! I love playing Dewey so I would always love to be a part of it.''

And Neve Campbell is in ''negotiations'' for a fifth 'Scream' movie.

The 46-year-old actress is set to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott in a new instalment of the slasher film franchise but admitted the project is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: ''The conversations are being had, that's for sure. There was a lot of talk about it. I wasn't sure it was going to happen and I was approached six weeks ago, but the timing's not great right now, obviously. We're starting conversations, we're starting negotiations, but who knows how and when studios are going to open again. The directors want to honour the work of original filmmaker Wes Craven and they have great respect for him. So that's really lovely.''