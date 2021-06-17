In a recent interview, Noel Gallagher shared the reason he thinks so many people seem to inexplicably hate U2’s Bono. According to him, “nobody likes a do-gooder”, and Bono is certainly well known for his work with the likes of Amnesty International, DATA and the One Campaign among others.

Noel added in his chat with Absolute Radio’s Andy Bush and Richie Firth: “That’s why people like me, I’m a do-badder.” I think you’ll find you have your critics too, Noel!

Anyway, here are six do-gooding musicians that everyone loves, just to prove that philanthropy hasn’t fallen out of favour.

Dave Grohl at Sziget Festival 2019 / Photo Credit: Matteo Scalet/Zuma Press/PA Images

Dave Grohl - Probably the most liked artist in the history of music is Foo Fighter’s frontman Mr. Grohl. Not only does he go above and beyond for his fans (he’s been known to give guitars to kids on stage), he’s also been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and gun control, cooked for firefighters fighting the Californian wildfires and even wrote a song for Beaconsfield miners.

Dolly Parton at a Florida concert in 2016 / Photo credit: Ron Elkman/SIPA USA/PA Images

Dolly Parton - There isn’t a musician in the world who has been more praised than this country diva in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, having donated $1 million to research at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center and being a key figure in the development of the Moderna vaccine. And that’s not to mention all the work she’s done educating children as part of her Dollywood Foundation.

Jon Bon Jovi at the Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert 2021 / Photo Credit: SIPA USA/PA Images

Jon Bon Jovi - Another likeable fellow in the music world is the Bon Jovi frontman, whose own Bon Jovi Soul Foundation has been tackling poverty and homelessness in Philadelphia for fifteen years. He even helps out at his own JBJ Soul Kitchen, which is about as down to earth as a celebrity can get without travelling by subway.

Brian May performing with Queen in Toronto, 2017 / Photo Credit: Igor Vidyashev/Zuma Press/PA Images

Brian May - Lead guitarist of Queen and astrophysicist to boot, Brian May has done so much valuable work for animal welfare. He founded the group Save Me which campaigns against everything from fox hunting to badger culling, and he’s also been a vocal supporter for organisations such as the RSPCA, the International Fund for Animal Welfare and PETA UK.

Taylor Swift at the 2021 Brit Awards / Photo credit: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

Taylor Swift - Taylor Swift may not have her own famous charitable organisation, but she does use her multi-millions generously. She’s donated thousands to relief efforts in disaster zones such as the Tennessee floods and Hurricane Harvey, as well as to campaigns supporting children’s literacy and musical education, hospitals, the World Health Organisation and occasionally to random fans on Twitter to help pay for college. She’s one of the most loved popstars in the world, and definitely a do-gooder.

Lady GaGa - Similarly, Gaga has raised and donated millions to earthquake reliefs such as that in Haiti in 2010, and has been hugely involved in political campaigns like Joe Biden’s It’s On Us, and she even met with the Dalai Lama to talk about how to make the world a better place. She curated the One World: Together at Home concert raising $127 million for the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, was awarded the Yolanda Denise King High Ground Award for her work in the Black Lives Matter movement and has helped thousands of young people with her Born This Way Foundation.