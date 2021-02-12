Foo Fighters have secured their fifth UK number one album.

The rock band – comprised of Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jafree – shot straight to the top spot of the Official Albums Chart on Friday (12.02.21) following the release of their 10th studio album, ‘Medicine at Midnight’.

The record debuted at number one with a total of 42,500 chart sales - 74 percent of which were physical copies of CDs and vinyls - and in doing so, outsold its six closest rivals combined.

‘Medicine at Midnight’ is now Foo Fighters’ fifth UK number one album, following ‘One by One’, ‘Echoes, ‘Silence’, ‘Patience & Grace’, ‘Wasting Light’, and ‘Concrete & Gold’.

Thanks to the album’s 10,500 vinyl sales this week, it is also the number one record on the UK’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

Speaking about the chart win to OfficialCharts.com, Dave Grohl said: “I would like to thank everyone for honouring us with this Number 1 record. After 25 years of being a band it still kind of blows our minds that this could actually happen and we’re very grateful and very thankful. We can’t wait to get back there to see you guys, sooner than later, I hope! We’re ready – every day we’re one step closer.

“Thank you very much, it’s an honour to have this Number 1 record. See you soon!”

‘Medicine at Midnight’ was joined in the top five by The Weeknd’s ‘The Highlights’ at number two, ‘Not Your Muse’ by Celeste at number three, fourth place’s ‘For The First Time’ by Black Country New Road, and Fleet Foxes album ‘Shore’ which is new in at number five.

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo is still dominating the Official Single’s Chart with her hit track ‘Driver’s License’, which sits at the top spot this week for the fifth consecutive week.

Nathan Evans’ ‘Wellerman’ with 220 Kid and Billen Ted remains in second place for the second week, whilst ‘Without You’ by Kid Laroi is up one place to number three.

The top five is rounded out by Anne-Marie, KSI and Digital Farm’s hit ‘Don’t Play’ which is up one place to number four, and new entry ‘Bringing It Back’ by Digga D and AJ Tracey, which debuts at number five.