Dave Grohl says the “preservation" of smaller music venues is "crucial" for the future of the music industry.

The Foo Fighters frontman has thanked those who supported the Save Our Stages Act in the US, a $900 billion bill that President Donald Trump passed into the law over the weekend.

The money will go towards preventing the permanent closure of independent music venues, which have been forced to shut amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It includes "$15 billion in dedicated funding for live venues, independent movie theatres, and cultural institutions."

The 'Times Like These' hitmaker insisted that the bill brings us "one step closer" to experiencing live music again.

In a statement issued to the band's social media pages, Dave wrote: "A huge, heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported the Save Our Stages Act, which passed yesterday as a part of the economic stimulus bill.

"The preservation of America's smaller, independent venues is not only crucial to the millions of concert goers whose lives are bettered by experiencing their favorite artists in the flesh, but to the future of music itself, as it gives the next generation of young musicians a place to cut their teeth, hone their craft, and grow into the voices of tomorrow.

"The absence of live music this year has left us all longing for that communal feeling of connection, one that is best felt when joined in a song. The Save Our Stages Act brings us one step closer to sharing that feeling again, one that I hope we can all experience again very soon. Everyday we're one step closer.

"See you there, Dave (sic)"

In October, the Grammy-winning rockers played a short set at Los Angeles' Troubadour for Save Our Stages.

And the 51-year-old musician recalled his fond memories of playing the iconic 500-capacity venue over the years.

He said at the time: "As you've heard from all the stories we've told, each of us has had some pretty amazing experiences in this club, but there are lots of smaller venues like this around the world that need your support right now.

"These memories and experiences that we have here were life-changing and formative experiences that inspired us to play music. I can only imagine there are millions and millions of other people just like us that have done the same and it's made their lives a better place."