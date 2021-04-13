Dave Grohl's 'What Drives Us' documentary is set to land on Amazon Prime on April 30.

The first trailer for the star-studded film, which features interviews with the likes of Sir Ringo Starr, Brian Johnson, St. Vincent, Slash, Duff Mckagan and Steven Tyler, has been unleashed.

In the clip, the Foo Fighters frontman said: “This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music.

“What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of ‘why?’ What drives us?’”

Directed by the 'Learn to Fly' hitmaker and produced by the rock band - also comprising Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, Pat Smear - the feature pays "homage to the moment in every musician’s life when their commitment is tested and their desire to play music for others becomes an almost irrational act of blind faith. The first step to prove to yourself and the world that you belong is to load up your instruments, your talent and your courage, and get in the van to take your music to the world — a true rock and roll rite of passage."

The doc was originally set to be played before every concert on the US band's 25th anniversary ‘Van Tour’, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Dave is set to share "tales of life and music" in his upcoming tome, 'The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music'.

The book, a "collection of memories of a life lived loud" – which follows the launch of his Dave's True Stories Instagram account last year – is set for release on October 5.

The 52-year-old rocker said: "So, I've written a book.

"Having entertained the idea for years, and even offered a few questionable opportunities ('It's a piece of cake! Just do four hours of interviews, find someone else to write it, put your face on the cover, and voila!'), I have decided to write these stories just as I have always done, in my own hand.

"The joy that I have felt from chronicling these tales is not unlike listening back to a song that I've recorded and can't wait to share with the world, or reading a primitive journal entry from a stained notebook, or even hearing my voice bounce between the KISS posters on my wall as a child."