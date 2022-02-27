Dave Grohl believes Liam Gallagher is "one of the last remaining rock stars".

The Foo Fighters frontman co-wrote the former Oasis singer's latest single, 'Everything's Electric' and while he's delighted with the finished track - on which he also played drums - he regrets the fact they weren't able to get together for the recording because he always has a "great" time with the rocker.

He told NME magazine: “Unfortunately we didn’t do it in person but I love being in the same room as Liam.

“It’s like putting a fucking quarter in a juke box and just turning it up with that guy. It’s f******great. Obviously, he’s an amazing singer and he’s a f****** rock star. He is one of the few last remaining rock stars.

“He was making a song [‘Everything’s Electric’] with the producer Greg Kurstin and they needed a beat which I think was described as something ‘Sabotage’-esque [Beastie Boys] and so I f****** served it up. I served up the beats. And the f****** single turned out great. I love that song I honestly do. I was dancing to it the other night.”

While Dave has been working with Liam, he admitted there are no immediate plans for new Foo Fighters songs because the group have been busy with their horror movie, 'Studio 666'.

He said: “Not at the moment. We’ve been too wrapped up being movie stars to write rock songs.”

But the group "can't wait" to get on the road for their long-delayed world tour.

Dave said: “We’re gonna be bouncing around the planet for the next 10 months. When everything shut down in 2020 [because of COVID], I think we all felt the sting that we’d been on the road pretty much our entire career.

"But when it was taken away from us, everyone wanted it back even more and we begged for a tour. We begged for shows and then we got this itinerary through and I was like: ‘Oh my god what were we thinking? Holy s***that’s a lot of shows!’

"I think there’s 70 or more coming up. But hallelujah brother I can’t wait.”