Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl wanted the band to stage a bitter breakup before announcing a 'Reunion Tour' just weeks later.
The 'Best of You' rocker admitted he had a "funny plan" to promote one of their future albums which would have seen all the band members - including Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee - each write a book insulting the other musicians.
Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Dave said: "I had a ridiculous idea a few years ago that before the release of one of our records we would write a biography in which we would each talk s*** about the other members.
"They'd all come out the same day and then we'd have a press conference saying that after reading each other's books we'd decided we all hated each other and were breaking up.
"And then the idea was a couple of weeks later we'd announce 'The Reunion Tour' just for a joke. We didn't do it, but I thought it was a funny plan."
Meanwhile, frontman Dave has weighed in on Coldplay's plans to only make two more albums, but suggested no band should ever announce plans to stop.
He explained: "I love it as much now after 26 years as I always have done.
"It's amazing that we've never come close to quitting - but I've got one piece of advice, a lesson for every band in the world: Don't say you're going to break up.
"If you're going to break up, just break up. And if you break up - stay broken up."
Thankfully for fans of the band - who are releasing a horror movie 'Studio 666' this month - there are still plans for more albums and tours.
Dave added: "It's back to music for us next, albums and touring. This was a great project and we loved it, but records and shows are what we're all about."
