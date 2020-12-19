Music star Dave Grohl isn't sure what could feature on a ‘Nevermind’ special edition.
Dave Grohl has no idea what could feature on a ‘Nevermind’ special edition.
Nirvana’s seminal record turns 30 next year and though there have been rumours of a new box set to mark the occasion, the group’s former drummer insists he has no idea about the project.
However, he reassured fans that Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic would likely be in charge and so it would be in good hands.
He said: “I honestly have not heard anything yet.
“But I would imagine that if we’re gonna do it, we’ll do it right.
“Krist is responsible more than most people would think for a big part of the Nirvana aesthetic.
“I don’t know what the f*** will be on it. I mean, we only recorded 12 songs or whatever.
“It’s not like we went in and made, y’know, ‘The White Album’ outtakes. It was pretty streamlined.”
The Foo Fighters frontman is desperate to get back on stage and hopes it happens next year.
He told MOJO magazine “I miss everyone, I miss everywhere.
“I imagine we’re gonna walk out on a big stage with a big audience and it will be the most emotional, cathartic, f****** beautiful release.
“The same way, y’know, in movies two lovers run in slow motion through a field of flowers then collide in a passionate embrace? That could be what the next Foo Fighters tour will be like, every f****** night.
“And I’m really looking forward to it.”
However, he knows the logistics of touring will be tricky because of coronavirus.
He said: “To do anything within the new regulations and restrictions is really overwhelming.
“Just for us to go to our studio and rehearse, we’re tested at least three or four times a week.
“The hard part is that we’re not in control of any of this. And when I say ‘we’, I mean the human race.”
