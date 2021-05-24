Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has revealed he got stoned on weed with heavy rock legend Joan Jett and pop star Miley Cyrus.
Dave Grohl has recalled smoking a joint with Joan Jett and Miley Cyrus after the 2015 Rock and Rock Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Joan was inducted that year and the Foo Fighters frontman - whose band have been chosen for entry this year - has recalled "tripping" like never before on weed with the 62-year-old rocker and the 28-year-old pop star.
He told Rolling Stone: “I just remember being there and going upstairs… the ceremonies can be painfully long.
“Fortunately, Joan Jett’s performance was at the top of the show. We performed and after a few hours, I went up to the dressing room to drink and wound up smoking a joint with Joan and Miley Cyrus.
“I came back downstairs … and I rarely smoke weed. I remember looking over, staring at Jerry Lee Lewis and just being … I don’t even have the words to describe it. I was tripping f*****’ balls.”
The 52-year-old musician also recalled hiding behind Stevie Wonder after being told he was due to perform on stage with Beatles legend Sir Ringo Starr after getting high.
He added: “At the end of the show, Ringo [Starr] got an award.
“A producer was running around looking for me to sing the finale of ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’.
“He ran up to me and was like, ‘Dave! Dave! You’ve gotta be onstage in the next two minutes! We’re doing the big finale’ I couldn’t imagine being onstage. I walked out there so high that I hid behind Stevie Wonder.”
On being honoured alongside his Foo Fighters bandmates, Dave - who was entered into the Hall of Fame previously as a member of Nirvana in 2014 - insisted he won't be under the influence this time.
He said: “I mean, it was a lot to take in.
“I won’t be doing that this year, that’s for goddamn sure.”
Tina Turner, Jay-Z and Carole King are also among the class of 2021.
The induction ceremony takes place on October 30 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.
We don't think it's too much of a stretch to say that Daddy's Home by St. Vincent will be one of the more memorable albums of the year.
After releasing their latest single, 'Go Long', on the 5th May, BRIDGES are gearing up for the release of their new EP, 'Empty Galleries', and a tour...
These are the greatest songs from Foo Fighters.
In a new clip from the forthcoming official Kurt Cobain documentary, we discover the birth...
Kurt Cobain was trapped in a troubled homelife as a child with his parents having...
It's amazing in many ways that Nirvana's Paramount show has taken 20 years to receive...
Underneath the famous Muppet Theatre, oil has been discovered. Tex Richman, an oilman, finds out...
'Lemmy' is the biographical documentary film of one Ian Kilmister, legendary rock'n'roller and leader of...