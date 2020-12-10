Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have teamed up for 'The Hanukkah Sessions!'.

The Foo Fighters frontman and studio wizard have decided to celebrate the Jewish holiday - which takes place between December 10 and December 18 - in an “extra-special” way this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, by recording eight covers of songs by famous Jewish musicians.

In a video teaser announcing the special project, the 'All My Life' rocker said: “This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah."

The first cover, which is yet to be revealed, is expected to be released later today (10.12.20).

A tweet on Foo Fighters' Twitter reads: With all the mishegas of 2020, @GregKurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year. Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses... we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims.

L’chaim!! (sic)"

Greg has produced the American rock group's upcoming 10th studio album, 'Medicine at Midnight', which is due out in February.

Dave previously teased that the follow-up to 2017's 'Concrete and Gold' is their David Bowie 'Let's Dance' record and is made for fans to dance around the kitchen to whilst drinking "a bottle of wine".

Offering his advice on staying sane amid the global health crisis, he said: "There's no such thing as normal right now, so you have to create a new normal and I think that's good for everybody's creative muscles, you know? Just to think of things to do to make you feel happiness and joy or alive or whatever it is.

It's one of the reasons why we wanted to put this album out. It's like we can't go on tour right now. We can't play those big festivals or stadiums right now, but the way we bring joy by giving our music to the people and letting them bounce around on Saturday night in the kitchen with a bottle of wine. If that's what it's gotta be, then that's what it's gotta be and that's what we're supposed to do.

"So I'd say dance in your kitchen with a bottle of wine. I think that's what you're supposed to do right now."