Dave Grohl has insisted Glastonbury festival won't be beaten by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Foo Fighters frontman - whose band headlined the Pyramid Stage in 2017 - has addressed the postponement of festivals and shows amid the global health crisis, and he's confident the Worthy Farm extravaganza will return, and when it does, he and his daughters will be there.

In an interview with Britain's The Telegraph newspaper, Dave - who has Violet, 14, Ophelia, six, and Harper, 11, with wife Jordyn Blum - said: “I know what Foo Fighters’ plans are for the rest of the year, and some of those plans include live shows.

“And I’ll be there, if it’s safe for everyone to attend. Unfortunately, you have to take that into consideration, no matter how much everyone wants to kick down the front door and run to the nearest rock concert, there are some things that are beyond our control.

“It’s heartbreaking. But of course it’s not the last Glastonbury! I don’t think a pandemic can stop Glastonbury! It might hold it back a little while, but s***! .... I want my kids to see bands at Glastonbury, whenever that show happens again, and it will.”

Organisers Michael and Emily Eavis announced last month that the rescheduled 2020 festival - which would have been the event's 50th anniversary - would not go ahead this year, due to the continued spread of COVID-19 throughout the UK and the restrictions that are in place to fight the respiratory illness.

A statement released via the official Glastonbury Twitter page read: "With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us.

"In spite of our efforts to move heaven & earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down.

"As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secured a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022.

"We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022!

"We thank you for the incredible continued support and let's look forward to better times ahead.

"With love, Michael & Emily."

The decision to call off the festival for a second year in a row came despite the best efforts being made to get fans at Worthy Farm and the artists on stage, which would have included headliners Taylor Swift, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.