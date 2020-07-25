Dave Franco and Alison Brie have written an ''elevated and tasteful'' romantic comedy as they don't think recent works in the genre can compare to the classics.
Dave Franco and Alison Brie have written an ''elevated and tasteful'' romantic comedy.
Alison recently wrote the screenplay for 'Horse Girl', which she starred in, while Dave wrote, directed and produced 'The Rental' starring Alison and now the married couple have collaborated on their own romcom script, which Dave will direct and Alison will star in.
He told The Hollywood Reporter: ''Alison and I have written a romantic comedy during the quarantine. We love the genre, but we were kind of looking at the landscape of romantic comedies over the past decade or so and we feel like people are really yearning for one that feels a little more elevated and tasteful. And so, we started thinking about some of the classics like 'When Harry Met Sally', 'Sleepless in Seattle', 'My Best Friend's Wedding' and 'Pretty Woman', which are all films that are extremely grounded.
''The acting is great, and they are all shot like dramas, so they look good. And so, we were just wondering why no one approaches the genre from that point of view anymore. So that's what we tried to do with this script, and that would be for me to direct and for Alison to act in.''
Dave, 35 also revealed he and Alison, 37 - who tied the knot in 2017 - find it easy to work together as they know each other so well.
Explaining about collaborating on 'The Rental', he said: ''She would do a take, and then I would start walking towards her to give her a note. And before I said anything, she would look at me and say, 'I know exactly what you're going to say. Just let me try one more'. And then, she would do the next take and do exactly what I was thinking. I can't explain it, except for the fact that I guess that's the dynamic you have when you've been living with someone for eight years.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
Lloyd is a young ninja still in high school who is trained alongside five other...
With a premise that feels almost eerily current, this stylish thriller revolves around a phone...
While the original 2013 magical caper was a big hit, it's style-over-substance approach didn't exactly...
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
The Four Horsemen aren't just magicians; they're illusionists with an agenda. Their initial stunt was...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
After becoming the most famous magicians in the world with their last tricks and exposing...
More than just a misfire, this attempt at a rude comedy goes so spectacularly wrong...
Despite his business acumen and ability to land important deals, one businessman named Dan Trunkman...
A consistently hilarious stream of in-jokes keeps the audience in fits of laughter even if...
There's a blast of raucous energy to this lively comedy that sets it apart from...