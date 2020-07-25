Dave Franco and Alison Brie have written an ''elevated and tasteful'' romantic comedy.

Alison recently wrote the screenplay for 'Horse Girl', which she starred in, while Dave wrote, directed and produced 'The Rental' starring Alison and now the married couple have collaborated on their own romcom script, which Dave will direct and Alison will star in.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: ''Alison and I have written a romantic comedy during the quarantine. We love the genre, but we were kind of looking at the landscape of romantic comedies over the past decade or so and we feel like people are really yearning for one that feels a little more elevated and tasteful. And so, we started thinking about some of the classics like 'When Harry Met Sally', 'Sleepless in Seattle', 'My Best Friend's Wedding' and 'Pretty Woman', which are all films that are extremely grounded.

''The acting is great, and they are all shot like dramas, so they look good. And so, we were just wondering why no one approaches the genre from that point of view anymore. So that's what we tried to do with this script, and that would be for me to direct and for Alison to act in.''

Dave, 35 also revealed he and Alison, 37 - who tied the knot in 2017 - find it easy to work together as they know each other so well.

Explaining about collaborating on 'The Rental', he said: ''She would do a take, and then I would start walking towards her to give her a note. And before I said anything, she would look at me and say, 'I know exactly what you're going to say. Just let me try one more'. And then, she would do the next take and do exactly what I was thinking. I can't explain it, except for the fact that I guess that's the dynamic you have when you've been living with someone for eight years.''