Dave Bautista ''tried his best'' to land the role of Bane in 'The Batman'.
The 51-year-old actor was determined to play the villain in Matt Reeves' upcoming superhero flick, but revealed on social media that he had missed out on being part of the movie, despite his best efforts.
In a tweet responding to speculation that he could play Bane in the DC Comics movie, Dave replied: ''Unfortunately it's not. Tried my best.''
The former WWE wrestler previously expressed a desire to play the role of the super-strong, venom-powered baddie, revealing that he would love to star in the Batman film on social media last year.
Sharing an image of Bautista alongside a cartoon of Bane, one fan wrote: ''I saw a YouTube video on who should play Batman's Villains in the new movies. I have to say Dave Bautista would be a good choice to play Bane. (sic)''
Dave replied: ''I accept (sic)''
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' previously revealed that he would also be keen on playing the role of 'Batman' villain Clayface in a standalone picture about the character.
After a tweet suggested Dave should be considered for the hypothetical project, he replied: ''I going to enthusiastically agree with you on that!''
Bautista also expressed an opinion on Joaquin Phoenix's 'The Joker', admitting that he felt there was a ''disconnect'' between the film and the world inhabited by The Caped Crusader.
He said: ''Odd thing is I'm dying to see it but my brain has not connected it to Batman at all.
''There's a disconnect for some reason.''
