Dave Bautista is set to star alongside Daniel Craig in Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out' sequel.
Dave Bautista has joined the 'Knives Out' sequel.
The 52-year-old star looks set to appear alongside Daniel Craig - who will reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc - in the forthcoming film, sources have told Deadline.
Rian Johnson will write and direct the motion picture and produce alongside Ram Bergman.
Plot details for the upcoming film are being kept under wraps, but it will centre around Blanc solving another crime, and production is due to begin in Greece this summer.
The first movie's plot centred on the detective, who was sent to investigate the murder of a renowned crime novelist, and the film featured an all-star ensemble cast made up of the likes of Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette and Ana de Armas.
This comes after reports Netflix has forked out $400 million for the next two 'Knives Out' movies.
Since the news, Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed her on-screen alter-ego Lynda Drysdale, the daughter of wealthy mystery writer Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), and her extended family will not have a role in the upcoming films.
She wrote on Instagram: "To clear up any rumors, the Thromby family is in family counseling and the therapist suggested they stay away from Benoit Blanc in the future. Linda was fine as she kicked her loafer wearing p**** of a husband, sorry @donjohnson to the curb. The rest of them are hustling. Ransom is apparently in the knitting sweater business, a new skill he picked up in the slammer. Joni has some vaginal scented bath bomb, Walt is self publishing his memoir. NONE of us will be joining Mr. Blanc in Greece. As the family spokesperson we wish the filmmakers all our best in their new venture (sic)."
