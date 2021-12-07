Dave Bautista is set to star in 'Knock at the Cabin', the upcoming movie from secretive filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan.
The 'Dune' actor is reportedly in negotiations to appear in M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming movie, which the secretive filmmaker will both write and direct, as well as produce with Ashwin Rajan under his Blinding Edge Pictures banner alongside Marc Bienstock and Steven Schneider, Deadline reports.
Details of the movie - which is scheduled for release in February 2023 - are being kept under wraps, as is typical for the 'Old' director.
Dave is currently going through a busy period, having starred in 'Dune' and Netflix's 'Army of the Dead' and recently finished production on 'Knives Out 2'.
He is currently working on the third 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movie, and as well as 'Knock at the Cabin', he's also expected to shoot 'Dune 2' and is attached to star in and produce an action movie with Jason Momoa.
The 52-year-old star recently admitted he "almost broke down" when he was cast in 'Dune' because he was so keen to work with director Denis Villeneuve but didn't want to "capitalise" on his friendship with the filmmaker to land his role of Glossu Rabban.
Asked what attracted him to the project, he said: "For me, it was Denis. I really pursued this, because I was tracking 'Dune'. I kept asking my agent, "When auditions would become available? When are they going to release these roles?"
"But I never hit up Denis personally, because I didn't want to be that guy. I didn't want to try to capitalise on our friendship, so I just waited and waited and waited - and finally, I got a phone call from him, and he offered me the role. I almost broke down; I was so emotional about it.
"Still, it's like, 'Wow, this is crazy that I'm even here.' "
Meanwhile, Shyamalan recently explained he has needed to put more "thought" into keeping his stories secret as his career has progressed.
He said: "It's something I give a lot of thought to now. In the earlier iteration of my career, I would make the film and hand it over to marketing but that's not been the case with my last four movies.
"[The studios] are starting the story with you first before I get to tell the story. As we are telling the same story we should be in sync."
