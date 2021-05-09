Dave Bautista has recalled the "emotional breakdown" he had after getting the part of Drax the Destroyer in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.
Dave Bautista had an "emotional breakdown" when he landed the role of Drax the Destroyer in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.
The 52-year-old actor has played the character in a number of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies and described how getting the part was "life-changing" as he looked to prove himself as an actor following a career in wrestling.
Dave said: "It was months of auditions and screen tests, and flying back and forth to LA, and keeping my fingers crossed. They wouldn't exclude me from the role, but they wanted to audition other people, so I'm just holding on, in the mix. I think I wasn't established as an actor. They still had reservations.
"But when I finally got the role, I had an emotional breakdown. It was life-changing. It was life-altering for me. I had been struggling just to even get auditions. It was like three years after I'd left wrestling. I left wrestling on top. I took a chance on myself, and really struggled for three years.
"If it had gone a different way, I would have been crushed. I would have been devastated. But it literally changed my career. It changed my life."
Dave also opened up on his relationship with director James Gunn and was pleased that the filmmaker was "very interested" in him as a performer despite his lack of acting experience.
He told Digital Spy: "James treated me great from day one. He was just very open-minded in the way he looked at me. He only looked at me as a performer. When I came in and auditioned for him, I don't think he knew anything about professional wrestling, I don't think he [cared]. I could just see he was very interested in my performance.
"He took a lot of very personal interest in me as an actor which was, at that time, something really new to me because people only hired me because I did professional wrestling and built an audience in that."
Asleep In The Back is less claustrophobic than some of Elbow's other material, it doesn't envelope you and wrap you up, there is still wriggle room...
Put down the weight-loss smoothie and indulge in some carbs.
We all need to listen to Billie right now.
As 'normal life' seems to be a few steps closer, as the first experimental music events take place, and as everyone gears up for a summer of...
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
The Weeknd, DaBaby, Pop Smoke and Gabby Barrett land multiple nominations.
As a new, vital, immediate and pivotal era in music was just about to break, AC/DC signed a record deal that would see them launch their incredible...
A birth certificate blunder of epic proportions.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
It's been 35 years since Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi classic, which was set in 2019....
Officer K (Ryan Gosling) is an LAPD law enforcer and a new Blade Runner whose...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
When three million dollars is stolen from a bank by a team of professional bank...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...