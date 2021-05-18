Darren Lynn Bousman wants 'Spiral' to be the launch of a new 'Saw' universe.

The 42-year-old director has returned to the horror franchise for the new film and hopes the project can mark the start of a whole series of movies akin to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), having previously thought that 'Saw' had been "played out".

Darren, who had helmed three previous installments of the series, told Bloody Disgusting's The Boo Crew Podcast: "I have found a renewed interest in the 'Saw' universe. I thought that it was played out and I had done everything I could.

"Getting a chance to work with people like Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson has kind of reinvigorated my love for these type of stories and what can be done with them."

The 'Death of Me' director also hinted that franchise legend Tobin Bell, who portrays the central antagonist John Kramer/Jigsaw could return for another project.

Darren explained: "So I think there's a lot more to tell and a lot more I'd want to tell. Just because 'Spiral' exists does not mean there will never be a 'Saw 9'. This is a diversion... this is a different path. You're not done seeing Tobin Bell at all.

"What I think will happen, if this is successful, is you'll see 'Spiral 2', and then you'll see 'Saw 9'. And then you'll see 'Spiral 3', you'll see 'Saw 10'. You might see a TV series.

"So I think you'll be seeing the MarvelVerse of the 'Saw' franchise, where there are different storylines taking place. And I think that that's what it's going to be. It'll exist in the same universe, and there will be different storylines taking place."