Darren Criss' wedding was ''one of the most incredible events'' of his life.

The 33-year-old actor tied the knot with Mia Swier in April 2019, and as the pair celebrate their first wedding anniversary, Darren has gushed over the ''magical experience'' that was their New Orleans nuptials.

He said: ''It's been a year since the wedding. That was one of the most incredible events of my entire life. The most magical experience. Say what you will about the construct of marriage and tradition: weddings are amazing.

''People would tell us, 'Oh, your wedding is going to be the most incredible night.' And I was like, really? Because I've had some really good nights - and days, okay? It can't be the most, maybe top five. But our wedding, well, it took the cake.

''It was a magical and crazy thing. If I could, I'd get married every year for the rest of my life.''

But the 'Glee' alum wasn't always so keen on the idea of marriage, as he admits he ''dragged [his] feet'' when it came to tying the knot before he realised he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Mia.

He added: ''This feels right. Married. The idea of marriage was not something I gravitated to earlier in life. It's almost painfully cliché but boys grow up slower. Girl just mature faster. This is science. I am definitely no exception. I will say this: I dragged my feet. But, we were together for a long time before. By that point in our lives, it was a validation and sharing of our life and existence. In many ways, it's not been a change at all.''

Darren - who met Mia in 2006 and began dating her four years later - praised his wife for being his ''ultimate plus-one'', and credited her with helping him achieve his career goals.

Speaking to People magazine, he said: ''We have been the ultimate plus-ones out here for each other for 10 years. My dreams and ambition have always been the driving force in my life. It was the gas in my tank. It almost consumed me.

''Some people were slighted by that. But Mia never was. I am so grateful for her - every day.''