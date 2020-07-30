Danny Jones has quit his solo career for McFly.

The 34-year-old 'Voice Kids' coach sold out his debut solo gig at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire and released his debut solo EP last year, but now that the 'Obviously' hitmakers are back together he's focusing on the band.

However, he insisted his bandmates - Tom Fletcher, 35, Dougie Poynter, 32, and Harry Judd, 34 - won't mind if he drops the odd solo tune from time to time.

Danny told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''That was just because I didn't know what else to do when the band wasn't doing anything.

''I was like, 'Well, I kind of do music as a job so I've got to carry on somehow.'

''I was actually trying to write for other people at the time.

''But every time I tried to get a good song out, I always had to revert back to what I'd been through and it turned out the songs were for me and I hadn't realised.

''So when we came back to McFly I felt more open to be like, 'Let's get some escapism', rather than the deep stuff.

''That was just something that I did while the band did nothing.

''The boys are happy for me to drop a tune every now and again anyway.''

McFly will launch their first album of new material in a decade, 'Young Dumb Thrills', later today (30.07.20), with the release of the lead single, 'Happiness'.

And after several years of not knowing what would happen with McFly - who went on hiatus in 2016 - Harry admitted they've come to realise that they have the ''best job ever'' and being able to make music and tour together is ''happiness'' for them.

He added: ''What we've realised from our four years of not being in a band is that being in one is the best job ever.

''So as long as we put ourselves in a position where we can write and record music and tour, then for the foreseeable future that's happiness for us.''

It hasn't been an easy road to their reunion, as the ''broken'' band restarted to group therapy.

Tom admitted: ''It got to a point where once all the talking was done, we had one therapy session and things were said. We'd seen each other broken, desperate and sorry enough to each other to be like, 'Right, OK, we can move on now.'

''It's not just like a married couple. There's four of us, so there's a relationship between each and every single person. It's a complicated thing.''