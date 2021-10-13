Danny Jones and his son Cooper have recreated Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe' album cover for Little Tikes.

The McFly star has been joined by his three-year-old boy as they put their own twist on an iconic moment in music history for the #MyRealJamMusicMinis campaign.

In a picture posted on Instagram, Danny and Cooper used instruments from the new Little Tikes My Real Jam range to recreate the legendary 1994 album cover.

He wrote: "Cooper just loves the new My Real Jam collection from Little Tykes.

"Jamming with him at home on all the different toys is so much fun and it's great seeing him get excited about music and rocking out with his friends.

"It reminds me of how I was when I was little!"

Now, Danny and the brand are calling on all parents and care givers to share pictures of their own kids recreating classic images from rock and pop history, and by using the #MyRealJamMusicMinis hashtag they could win one of five My Real Jam bundles.

One mini rocker who's already joined the campaign is three-year-old Isaac Kearney, who delivered an adorable take on Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight'.

His mum Melissa Kearney said: "We've absolutely loved recreating this iconic music scene for the Little Tikes campaign.

"Isaac is a little rock star in the making so it's been a joy seeing him in his element and rocking out with the My Real Jam range.

"We've recently been campaigning for Isaac to be recognised by his music hero Phil Collins, so it was a no-brainer when deciding what music moment to recreate!"

Other entries have included a KISS remake, a mini-Freddie Mercury and even a toddler take on Elvis Presley.

Each toy in the range - which includes a DJ table, electric guitar, keyboard, acoustic guitar and drum set - has four different play modes, such as playing with the band, solo jam, free play and the Bluetooth ability to play along to any song.

Michelle Lilley, head of marketing UK for Little Tikes, added: "Danny and Cooper clearly had a blast bringing rock history to life.

"The album cover is an iconic moment in musical history, and it has great fun to see Danny and Cooper recreate it together in pint-sized form!

"Musical play ticks all the boxes for playtime fun, it's creative, exciting, and there's an element of roleplay that young children love. What's more, it encourages brain development, self-confidence, and could spark a lifelong passion. "

The brand new Little Tikes My Real Jam range is aimed at children aged 3-6 and is available to purchase from Littletikes.co.uk, Amazon and Smyths.