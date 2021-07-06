Danny Glover has paid tribute to Richard Donner.

The 'Lethal Weapon' star - who starred in four of the franchise's movies with the late director at the help - admitted he feels heartbroken after the filmmaker's death this week aged 91.

He said: "My heart is broken.

“Working with Dick Donner, Mel Gibson and the Lethal Weapon Team was one of the proudest moments of my career.

"I will forever be grateful to him for that Dick genuinely cared about me, my life and my family.

"We were friends and loved each other far beyond collaborating for the screen and the success that the Lethal Weapon franchise brought us. I will so greatly miss him. (sic)"

Gibson also paid tribute to Donner as he hailed his "friend" and "mentor" as "magnanimous of heart and soul".

As well as making four 'Lethal Weapon' movies together alongside Glover, they also teamed up on 'Conspiracy Theory' and 'Maverick'.

He said in a statement to Deadline: "Donner! My friend, my mentor. Oh, the things I learned from him!

"He undercut his own talent and greatness with a huge chunk of humility referring to himself as ‘merely a traffic cop.’ He left his ego at the door and required that of others.

"He was magnanimous of heart and soul, which he liberally gave to all who knew him. If we piled up all the good deeds he did, it would stretch to some uncharted place in the firmament.

"I will sorely miss him, with all his mischievous wit and wisdom.”

Steven Spielberg - who wrote the story for 'The Goonies', which Donner directed - told Variety: "Dick had such a powerful command of his movies, and was so gifted across so many genres.

"Being in his circle was akin to hanging out with your favourite coach, smartest professor, fiercest motivator, most endearing friend, staunchest ally, and — of course — the greatest Goonie of all.

“He was all kid. All heart. All the time. I can’t believe he’s gone, but his husky, hearty laugh will stay with me always.”

And Sylvester Stallone added: "I enjoyed working with Dick Donner on ‘Assassins.’ He was a man’s man, extremely talented! Great sense of humor, his big laughter was like rolling thunder.”