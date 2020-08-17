Danny Cipriani has got engaged.

The 32-year-old rugby player has proposed to Victoria Rose after just a few months of dating, and the pair are planning to get married in October.

He gushed on Instagram: ''You make me the happiest man in the world. I love waking up with you every morning, not knowing which one of our personalities is going to arise, and how we fall in love with each other over and over again.

''You make every day so much better, I can't wait to get home from training every day to see you. I can't imagine life without you. You make me want to be the best man i possibly can for you and our family.

''You are my now wife to be. I can't wait to marry you in October. You're my lover my best friend, you are so loyal, incredibly intelligent, sexy with so much class. I learn from you all the time.(sic)''

And Danny - who previously dated Kelly Brook and the late Caroline Flack - vowed to never get ''complacent'' about their relationship.

He continued: ''I will never get complacent, you deserve the greatest love every day. We could be doing absolutely nothing for days on end as long as I'm with you. My dream of finding the one i never thought would come true. And it has. I vow to you I'm going to turn up every day. Love and support you for the rest of our lives. Love you @rosierosee__(sic)''

Victoria has also shared the happy news with her friends online.

She shared a photo and wrote on her Instagram account: ''Mrs Cipriani to be @dannycipriani87 (sic)''

The confirmation of the news came after it was revealed Danny's mother Anne is delighted with their engagement.

A source said: ''They've been talking marriage for a while so it's not a big surprise to anybody as they are both head over heels in love and smitten with each other.

''Danny apparently told his mother he knew she was the one straight away and Anne has known about the engagement for ages and gives her blessing as she thinks Victoria is perfect for her son. The wedding is booked for this October.

''It was a quiet proposal as beneath all the bluster Danny is quite shy and he didn't want a big fuss.''