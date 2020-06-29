Danielle Lloyd has been diagnosed with PCOS and endometriosis, which has thrown her baby plans into jeopardy.

The 36-year-old model is already mother to four sons - Archie, nine, Harry, eight, and George, six, with ex-husband Jamie O'Hara and two-year-old Ronnie with spouse Michael O'Neill - but has been open in the past about her desire to have a fifth child, using a controversial gender selection process to ensure she has a girl.

But now, Danielle says she ''can't think about'' bringing another baby into the world, as she has been diagnosed with two different conditions, PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) - which affects how the ovaries work - and endometriosis, which occurs when the tissue lining of the womb grows outside of the womb.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Loose Women', she said: ''I've just found out that I've got PCOS and endometriosis so I have to have an operation for that so can't think about having another baby at the moment anyway.

''I'm in two minds, I've just got a puppy who is a little girl so she's my baby at the moment. I would love a little girl but four boys is a lot.''

Meanwhile, the former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star recently said she was unsure about having a fifth child because of the coronavirus pandemic, as she and her sons have been finding it hard to cope amid lockdown.

Asked why she's having doubts, Danielle said: ''Because of this bloody lockdown!

''It's just Ronnie is so demanding. I've never known a child to be so demanding. He's like, 'Do this, do that,' and I'm like, 'Where has this kid come from?'

''But he is getting older so I would like a brother or sister for him. But as the time goes on, I'm like, 'Do I? Don't I?' ''

While her older boys are still in favour of having a sister, youngest son Ronnie is less keen on another sibling.

Danielle laughed: ''When we ask Ronnie about it, he says, 'No! No baby!' He loves being spoilt.''