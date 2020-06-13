Danielle Lloyd unsure whether to have baby number five after her kids struggled with the coronavirus pandemic.
Danielle Lloyd is having doubts about having another baby because of lockdown.
The 36-year-old model - who has sons Archie, nine, Harry, eight, and George, six, with ex-husband Jamie O'Hara and two-year-old Ronnie with spouse Michael O'Neill - has been open about her desire to have a daughter but lately she's been reconsidering her plans to undergo gender selection treatment as she's found her children quite hard to cope with while they've all been staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Asked why she's having doubts, Danielle told new! magazine: ''Because of this bloody lockdown! It's just Ronnie is so demanding.
''I've never known a child to be so demanding. He's like, 'Do this, do that,' and I'm like, 'Where has this kid come from?'
''But he is getting older so I would like a brother or sister for him. But as the time goes on, I'm like, 'Do I? Don't I?' ''
While her older boys are still in favour of having a sister, Ronnie is less keen on another sibling.
Danielle laughed: ''When we ask Ronnie about it, he says, 'No! No baby!' He loves being spoilt.''
With hairdressers currently closed, Danielle tried to give her sons a trim, but the cuts went ''horribly wrong'' so she had to shave their heads.
She said: ''I did but it all went horribly wrong so I just shaved it all off. IT was about five weeks ago so it's growing back now. They look a bit more normal. Michael won't let me touch his hair and he won't let me touch Ronnie's either. He always wants Ronnie to have a long, Beatles kind of style.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.