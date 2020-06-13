Danielle Lloyd is having doubts about having another baby because of lockdown.

The 36-year-old model - who has sons Archie, nine, Harry, eight, and George, six, with ex-husband Jamie O'Hara and two-year-old Ronnie with spouse Michael O'Neill - has been open about her desire to have a daughter but lately she's been reconsidering her plans to undergo gender selection treatment as she's found her children quite hard to cope with while they've all been staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked why she's having doubts, Danielle told new! magazine: ''Because of this bloody lockdown! It's just Ronnie is so demanding.

''I've never known a child to be so demanding. He's like, 'Do this, do that,' and I'm like, 'Where has this kid come from?'

''But he is getting older so I would like a brother or sister for him. But as the time goes on, I'm like, 'Do I? Don't I?' ''

While her older boys are still in favour of having a sister, Ronnie is less keen on another sibling.

Danielle laughed: ''When we ask Ronnie about it, he says, 'No! No baby!' He loves being spoilt.''

With hairdressers currently closed, Danielle tried to give her sons a trim, but the cuts went ''horribly wrong'' so she had to shave their heads.

She said: ''I did but it all went horribly wrong so I just shaved it all off. IT was about five weeks ago so it's growing back now. They look a bit more normal. Michael won't let me touch his hair and he won't let me touch Ronnie's either. He always wants Ronnie to have a long, Beatles kind of style.''