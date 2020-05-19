Daniel Radcliffe thinks Rupert Grint being a dad is ''very cool'' but also ''super weird''.

The 30-year-old actor has sent his congratulations to his former 'Harry Potter' co-star Rupert - who played best pal Ron Weasley alongside Daniel's titular wizard in the movie franchise between 2001 and 2011 - after he and his girlfriend Georgia Groome welcomed a baby girl earlier this month.

And whilst Daniel is ''so happy'' for his friend, he can't help but find it strange that the 'Harry Potter' cast - many of whom were children in the movies - are already at an age where they can start families of their own.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live!', he said: ''Yes, I texted him the other day, actually, just being like, I'm so happy for him. It's very, very cool. It's also super weird for me to think that we are all of the age where we're having children, but we definitely are and it's really cool.

''We're all just a terrible yardstick for how old you are. I remember when I turned 30, a lot of people in my life were really depressed to find out that had happened.''

Rupert, 31, and Georgia, 28, were confirmed to have welcomed a baby girl earlier this month.

Their representative said at the time: ''Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.''

Meanwhile, the 'Cherrybomb' star - who largely keeps his relationship out of the spotlight - previously admitted he thinks fame can be ''dehumanising''.

He shared: ''It's almost like having a split personality. Sometimes it can be quite dehumanising to have people just taking pictures of you when you're out. To them, you are just this one thing. It's a weird existence. But that's my life. I can't really remember life before it. In a weird way, you become blasé about it. It becomes normal and you adapt.''