Daniel Radcliffe feels old since Rupert Grint became a dad.

The 30-year-old actor recently sent his congratulations to former 'Harry Potter' co-star Rupert - who played Ron Weasley alongside Daniel's titular wizard in the movie franchise - on the birth of his baby girl with Georgia Groome but Daniel admitted he still finds it ''wild'' that Rupert has a baby.

Speaking on the Today' show, he said: ''Absolutely [we're in touch]. We're not as close as we once were but I (recently) text Rupert because of his baby.

''I mean that is still wild to me that we are now at the stage where we are having kids and I'm sure that is a fact that makes the rest of the world feel very old.

''I am genuinely just so happy for him. He is going to be an awesome dad.''

Rupert, 31, and Georgia, 28, were confirmed to have welcomed a baby girl last month.

Their representative said at the time: ''Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.''

The happy news came just one month after it was revealed that Georgia was expecting.

Rupert's publicist said: ''Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time.''

Rupert starred in all of the 'Harry Potter' movies from 2001 until 2011, and even though he has not played Ron for years, fans continue to be fascinated by the films.

He said: ''I really did think it would die down after the first film finished and thought it was done. If anything, it's gone [the other way] as people hold those films very highly. I'm hearing stories about people who grew up with 'Harry Potter' a lot. I think it comes hand-in-hand with the people who literally shove cameras in your face. In a weird way, they feel ownership of you a little bit. We're quite familiar people in their lives.''