A 'Harry Potter' statue is to be unveiled in Leicester Square.

The clay figure, which will depict Daniel Radcliffe as the iconic titular wizard from J.K. Rowling's money-spinning franchise, will be revealed later this month as the newest monument at 'Scenes in the Square' - the film sculpture trail in London.

The statue is taken from a scene in the first movie, 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone', and shows the character taking flight on his broom over the Hogwarts Quidditch pitch for the first time.

Rowling's character will join statues of Laurel and Hardy, Bugs Bunny, Gene Kelly in 'Singin' In The Rain', Mary Poppins, Mr. Bean, Paddington, Batman, and Wonder Woman.

Josh Berger, President of Harry Potter Global Franchise Development at Warner Bros., said: ''Statues in this impressive installation represent some of the most iconic characters and actors in movie history, and we are delighted to see Harry Potter soaring across the Square.

''The Harry Potter series has delighted fans of all ages for decades and we hope that this will continue to bring people joy.''

Mark Williams, Director of Destination Marketing at Heart of London Business Alliance, added: ''I'm thrilled to be welcoming such an icon of British cinema to Leicester Square's 'Scenes in the Square' trail.

''Harry Potter is undoubtedly one of the world's most popular fictional characters, and it is fantastic to celebrate that here in Leicester Square where the very first film premiered almost twenty years ago.

''We can't wait for Harry Potter fans from the UK and around the world to be able to visit this historic new statue, re-experience the movies and share their selfies for many years to come.''