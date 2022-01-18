Daniel Radcliffe has been cast as the central character in 'WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story'.
Daniel Radcliffe is set to play 'Weird Al' Yankovic in an upcoming biopic.
The 32-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Harry Potter in the money-spinning film franchise - will star as the Grammy-winning musician in 'WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story'.
Looking forward to the project, Weird Al said: "When my last movie 'UHF' came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I'm very happy to say we're on schedule.
"And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."
Production on the biopic is set to begin in Los Angeles in February, and the movie will be available exclusively on The Roku Channel.
Colin Davis, Roku's head of original scripted programming, said: "There clearly aren't enough biopic movies about famous musicians and we were excited to shine a light on the incredibly true, unexaggerated story of Weird Al.
"This is sincerely the ultimate combination of talent, creativity, and friends, coming together to make something genuinely funny and we could not be prouder to call this film a Roku Original."
Eric Appel, the film's writer and director, jumped at the chance to turn Weird Al's life into a film.
Eric shared: "When Weird Al first sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn't believe any of it, but I knew that we had to make a movie about it."
