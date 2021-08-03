Daniel Radcliffe has revealed that he wants to play Sirius Black or Professor Remus Lupin if 'Harry Potter' was rebooted.

The 32-year-old actor shot to fame after playing the titular wizard in the movies based on J.K. Rowling's book series and revealed that he would love to take on the characters portrayed by Gary Oldman and David Thewlis respectively.

Speaking during an appearance on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Daniel said: "I would probably want to go with like, Sirius or Lupin.

"Those were always the two characters that I was like, 'They're great'. And also like, I'm obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes, with those people, and they're like some of my favourite memories."

Daniel recently opened up about his fond recollections of filming with Oldman and Thewlis as they helped him "figure out what acting was".

The 'Guns Akimbo' star said: "I have really, really fond memories of all my scenes with Gary Oldman and David Thewlis.

"They were some of the first scenes on the third and the fifth film where I started to feel like I was a young man who was just starting to figure out what acting was, and they were pretty cool people to be around."

The 'Harry Potter' film franchise is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year but Daniel has no plans to mark the occasion as he is busy working.

He said last month: "I'm in the Dominican Republic at the moment filming and then I'm going to be busy, kind of working on bits and pieces until the end of the year.

"So yeah, I don't know. I'm sure there will be some sort of celebration but I don't know if we will be getting together or anything. I'm sorry if that's a bit of a disappointment to anyone."