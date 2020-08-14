London-born actor Daniel Kaluuya is poised to star in the Netflix adaptation of 'The Upper World'.
Daniel Kaluuya is set to star in the Netflix adaptation of 'The Upper World'.
The 31-year-old actor - who previously appeared in 'Black Panther' and 'Get Out' - is also set to help produce the upcoming project, which is based on Femi Fadugba's debut novel.
The story focuses on the character of Esso, who is caught in a deadly feud when he realises he's able to see glimpses of the past and the future, Deadline reports.
Tendo Nagenda, the vice president of Netflix Films, said: ''Femi Fadugba. You may not know his name, but once you've read 'The Upper World' you won't be able to forget it.
''That's what happened to me after producer Eric Newman introduced me to the book. I can count on one hand the times I've connected with a novel so viscerally.
''It's a rare feeling, made even more special when you also have the opportunity to bring such a story to life on film.''
Tendo also explained that the upcoming movie will ''expand the way people see and experience life''.
The Netflix boss continued: '''The Upper World' will be one of those films.
''I'm neither from the place nor 'time' depicted in the pages of the debut novel of physicist-turned-author Femi Fadugba.
''However, through staggeringly skilled storytelling, I was taken on a mind-and-heart altering adventure through the book's characters and experiences.''
'The Upper World' - which is the first in a planned series of novels - is set to be released in the UK in 2021, and in the US in 2022.
