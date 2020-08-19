Daniel Dae Kim and Randall Park are set to lead the cast of a new heist film.
Daniel Dae Kim and Randall Park are to reunite for a heist film.
The 'Always Be My Maybe' stars are to team up for the new flick, which is being written by Young Il Kim and will feature a predominantly Asian-American cast. Amazon Studios have acquired the rights to the movie, which takes inspiration from a number of classic ensemble films.
Daniel told Deadline: ''I think it has nods to 'Ocean's Eleven', 'The Full Monty' as well as 'Better Luck Tomorrow'.
''It's a story that kind of highlights community, friendship, unity in a very familiar genre that people I think will enjoy.''
The story came from an idea from Kim, Park and head of development for the former's 3AD production company, John Cheng and Daniel believes that Amazon winning a bidding war for the untitled project is encouraging for Asian-Americans in Hollywood.
The 52-year-old actor said: ''There is an appetite to see this kind of movie with an Asian American cast and that is a really promising sign of the times.''
Daniel also explained how he and Randall are looking forward to bringing together an all-star ensemble cast on the film.
He explained: ''We love heist movies. We want to be inclusive and we feel like there's a story here to be told. It's super exciting... Randall and I have wanted to do something together for a while.
''This is just a great reason to bring together talented actors who have been friends for a really long time and really have fun on a project that, with any luck, will be able to make an impact.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
Once upon a time in Japan, a bamboo cutter discovered a miniature girl inside the...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...
What if our future was planned, if everything in life was part of one big...