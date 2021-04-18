A £10 million budget has been set aside for the 'No Time to Die' premiere.
The eagerly-awaited James Bond film has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the organisers of the event are actually exploring the possibility of staging the premiere in a top stadium in London.
A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "MGM and the Bond producers are in agreement.
"They think they can pull off the biggest in-person premiere of the post-pandemic era, and have already put aside a whopping £10 million for an event in England that will signal the return of these kinds of flashy movie launches that everybody’s been missing for the last year.
"They are looking at the biggest venues in London, starting with Wembley and going down from there, and have enquired about the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a US premiere."
The studio has always planned to launch the movie with a big red carpet event.
And the organisers are keen to have the likes of Daniel Craig - who plays Bond - and Ana De Armas promote the film at a glitzy premiere that'll capture the imagine of fans around the world.
The source explained: "MGM and the Bond team have never liked the idea of launching this movie without a red carpet event, which is one of the many reasons they’ve rolled with all the delays.
"You don’t cast Ana de Armas and then not give her the chance to walk the biggest red carpet on the planet.
"The money is set aside to do the biggest Bond blowout ever, and they’re full steam ahead on making it work, pandemic and all!"
