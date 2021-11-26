MGM's President of Motion Pictures Pamela Abdy has revealed that it is "wide open" as to who will be the new James Bond and that the studio have held early talks with 007 producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.
The battle to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond is "wide open", according to MGM boss Pamela Abdy.
Pamela, who serves as MGM's President of Motion Pictures, has revealed that the studio has had "preliminary conversations" with 007 producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson about who will replace Daniel – who bowed out as Bond in the recent flick 'No Time To Die'.
She told The Hollywood Reporter: "It's wide open. We've had very early preliminary conversations with Barbara and Michael, but we wanted Daniel to have his last hurrah."
Idris Elba has been tipped as a potential 007 but it was recently reported that the 'Luther' star was in "early" talks to play a Bond villain.
A source told The Sun newspaper: "Idris has had informal talks with the studio and he has been told there is a role in the next Bond film for him, if he wants it.
"He won’t be the title character, but they do recognise the amount of pull and respect he commands, and they want to work with him on a completely original character for the next instalment.
"It is still very early days for the conversations but, so far, it looks like it would be the role of a villain."
Idris previously said that he would jump at the chance to play Bond, but he would worry that the public reaction would focus on his ethnicity rather than his skill.
The 'Concrete Cowboy' star said: "James Bond is a hugely coveted, iconic, beloved character, that takes audiences on this massive escapism journey.
"Of course, if someone said to me, 'Do you want to play James Bond?' I'd be like, 'Yeah!'
"That's fascinating to me. But it's not something I've expressed, like, 'Yeah, I wanna be the black James Bond'. You just get disheartened when you get people from a generational point of view going, 'It can't be'. And it really turns out to be the colour of my skin.
"Then if I get it and it didn't work, or it did work, would it be because of the colour of my skin? That's a difficult position to put myself into when I don't need to."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...
Picking up after the climactic battle at his childhood home of Skyfall Lodge and the...
Things get very personal for 007 in this high-quality thriller, which keeps us gripped even...
Assembled in the style of a Bond film, this lively doc is an entertaining race...
James Bond struggles with his career, experiencing lassitude and depression concerning his MI6 role as...
There's an intriguing idea here, but this thriller feels like it has been compromised in...
Tintin is a young and passionate journalist who is always accompanied on his adventures with...