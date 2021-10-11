Daniel Craig thinks 'Knives Out 2' will be "very different" from the original.

The 53-year-old actor starred as Benoit Blanc, a private detective, in the 2019 mystery film - but he admits the new film will be markedly different to the original.

Daniel shared: "I'm so lucky to have Rian [Johnson] in my life. He’s such a great writer. That script arrived and I was literally like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I couldn't believe that he wanted me to play it. I was going, ‘It says Southern accent you went here. Really?’ And he's like, ‘Yeah?’

"We've just finished the second one, literally weeks ago. They've just wrapped up in Serbia. Dare I say it’s better? We'll see. I don't want to tempt fate. It's different, and that's the amazing thing."

Daniel is also excited for fans to see the new movie.

He told Empire: "It's still a Benoit Blanc mystery, but it's very different. I'm very excited about it."

Daniel starred as James Bond for the last time in the recently-released 'No Time To Die', and he previously admitted that it's been a "slog" playing 007 at various times.

The actor feels "lucky" to have been afforded the opportunity, but he also confessed that it's been a challenge.

Daniel - who first starred as James Bond in 2006's 'Casino Royale' - shared: "I am very proud of what we have done.

"I am so lucky to have had this opportunity the last 16 years. What happens in the future, it just feels like it is going to take 15 years to unpack all of this, to figure out what what just happened.

"Sometimes it was a slog, it has gone like that [snaps his fingers]."