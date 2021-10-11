'Knives Out 2' will be "very different" from the original, according to Daniel Craig.
Daniel Craig thinks 'Knives Out 2' will be "very different" from the original.
The 53-year-old actor starred as Benoit Blanc, a private detective, in the 2019 mystery film - but he admits the new film will be markedly different to the original.
Daniel shared: "I'm so lucky to have Rian [Johnson] in my life. He’s such a great writer. That script arrived and I was literally like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I couldn't believe that he wanted me to play it. I was going, ‘It says Southern accent you went here. Really?’ And he's like, ‘Yeah?’
"We've just finished the second one, literally weeks ago. They've just wrapped up in Serbia. Dare I say it’s better? We'll see. I don't want to tempt fate. It's different, and that's the amazing thing."
Daniel is also excited for fans to see the new movie.
He told Empire: "It's still a Benoit Blanc mystery, but it's very different. I'm very excited about it."
Daniel starred as James Bond for the last time in the recently-released 'No Time To Die', and he previously admitted that it's been a "slog" playing 007 at various times.
The actor feels "lucky" to have been afforded the opportunity, but he also confessed that it's been a challenge.
Daniel - who first starred as James Bond in 2006's 'Casino Royale' - shared: "I am very proud of what we have done.
"I am so lucky to have had this opportunity the last 16 years. What happens in the future, it just feels like it is going to take 15 years to unpack all of this, to figure out what what just happened.
"Sometimes it was a slog, it has gone like that [snaps his fingers]."
The latest tour and festival announcements for September 24th 2021.
Have a spookily musical Halloween this year.
When Brighton based musician Jonny Wildey is not creating sounds under the nom de plume of Alphabets Heaven he's embracing "a more traditional form...
Courtney Love went from Faith No More to Pagan Babies before roles in Sid And Nancy and Straight To Hell propelled her forward to form her seminal...
Returning with their first new song in five years, Placebo have just dropped ‘Beautiful James’ as the first taster of their forthcoming album.
Tour and festival announcements for September 17th 2021.
The Cheshire four-piece unveil a new politically-charged single entitled Show & Tell.
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...
Picking up after the climactic battle at his childhood home of Skyfall Lodge and the...
Things get very personal for 007 in this high-quality thriller, which keeps us gripped even...
Assembled in the style of a Bond film, this lively doc is an entertaining race...
James Bond struggles with his career, experiencing lassitude and depression concerning his MI6 role as...
There's an intriguing idea here, but this thriller feels like it has been compromised in...
Tintin is a young and passionate journalist who is always accompanied on his adventures with...