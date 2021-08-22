CM_UID_61224c2e50a3a61224c2e50a96 decided to stop playing James Bond due to an accumulation of injuries from his time plating the spy.
Daniel Craig decided to stop playing James Bond due to injuries.
The 53-year-old actor makes his fifth and final appearance as 007 in the delayed 'No Time To Die', and has now overtaken the late Sir Roger Moore's record as the longest-serving Bond with 15 years in the tuxedo.
Craig has been injured shooting stunt scenes on every Bond blockbuster since he first appeared in 2006’s 'Casino Royale' — on which he lost two teeth - and it's "time for somebody else to have a go now".
In an interview with Candis magazine, he said: "I still do as many stunts as I can because I enjoy the physicality of it - I always have, even before Bond.
"But I have grown older and don’t bounce back as well as I did. I’ve hurt myself on every single Bond movie since I started; it’s just par for the course."
When pushed to confirm that 'No Time To Die' would be his last outing, he added: "It's absolutely the last. It’s time for somebody else to have a go now."
Other notable injuries include Craig slicing off a fingertip filming 2008's 'Quantum of Solace' and fracturing his ankle on 'No Time To Die', but was able to be back on set in two weeks thanks to the skills of his surgeon.
Craig will be sad hand in his license to kill because there has been "no downside to playing Bond" as the whole experience portraying the suave spy has been a privilege.
The 'Knives Out' star said: "He has afforded me so many amazing things as an actor that I am extremely grateful to him and always will be. If I had any ambition as an actor, it was to work with the best people, and that is what I've been doing.
"Look, I've been lucky enough to land one of the best roles in movie history, and I decided that if it turned out to be the only thing I ever did, I'd be happy.
"There's been no downside to playing Bond. None at all."
