Daniel Craig is willing to play Detective Benoit Blanc in the 'Knives Out' franchise for a long time if director Rian Johnson remains interested in the series.
Daniel Craig can see a long future for the 'Knives Out' franchise.
The 'James Bond' actor is set to return as Detective Benoit Blanc in two sequels to Rian Johnson's 2019 whodunnit after Netflix agreed a big-money deal for the rights and hinted that he could play the sleuth for years to come.
Speaking at a BAFTA: A Life In Pictures event, Daniel said: "I talked to Rian the other day; we've got this crazy deal with Netflix, that's great. I said, 'What's beyond that?'; he said, 'Do you want to do another one?' And I was like, 'Yeah, if you will.'
"As long as we get the ideas, we'll figure it out; and as long as we're excited by it, and think other people will be excited about it, we'll keep doing it."
Daniel kept quiet about 'Knives Out 2' but did confirm that it will involve Blanc taking on a different case from the first film.
He said: "It's a Benoit Blanc mystery but it's different."
The 53-year-old actor also revealed that he is "involved" in discussions with the director about who joins him in the cast for each movie – with the new flick also set to star Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr.
Daniel said: "Rian's really good at casting.
"I'm involved in the sense that we always talk about the process, and certainly where we go with the next one."
However, the actor did confirm that work on a third movie will not be starting any time soon.
Craig said: "We're a long way off doing that – we're throwing ideas around."
The latest tour and festival announcements for September 24th 2021.
Have a spookily musical Halloween this year.
When Brighton based musician Jonny Wildey is not creating sounds under the nom de plume of Alphabets Heaven he's embracing "a more traditional form...
Courtney Love went from Faith No More to Pagan Babies before roles in Sid And Nancy and Straight To Hell propelled her forward to form her seminal...
Returning with their first new song in five years, Placebo have just dropped ‘Beautiful James’ as the first taster of their forthcoming album.
Tour and festival announcements for September 17th 2021.
The Cheshire four-piece unveil a new politically-charged single entitled Show & Tell.
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...
Picking up after the climactic battle at his childhood home of Skyfall Lodge and the...
Things get very personal for 007 in this high-quality thriller, which keeps us gripped even...
Assembled in the style of a Bond film, this lively doc is an entertaining race...
James Bond struggles with his career, experiencing lassitude and depression concerning his MI6 role as...
There's an intriguing idea here, but this thriller feels like it has been compromised in...
Tintin is a young and passionate journalist who is always accompanied on his adventures with...