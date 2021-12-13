Daniel Craig has revealed that he found the conclusion of his final James Bond outing 'No Time To Die' "very satisfying".
The latest movie in the long-running spy franchise concluded with the apparent death of 007 in Daniel's final film in the role as he sacrificed himself to save partner Madeleine (Lea Seydoux) and his daughter Mathilde (Lisa-Dorah Sonnet).
Reflection on the dramatic finale, the star told 'No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast': "There were lots of different ideas that came and went and some of it stuck. The through line of this is family (and) love, plus the fact we had an end so it was about hanging the film off that."
Daniel described the ending of the blockbuster as "a massive collaborative effort" and hailed the director Cary Joji Fukunaga.
The 53-year-old actor explained: "That was the headline really: just make it better. So we all input into it in varying ways. I tend not to shut up or keep my mouth shut about things and the only reason I want to get involved is because I just want it to be the best it can be.
"And Cary was a hell of a collaborator, so that was very satisfying when we figured things out. It was really very, very satisfying."
Bond producer Barbara Broccoli believes that the ending was a "clever twist" as 007's family dynamic changed the character's approach.
She said: "Bond has always been unable to have a family because he could never put himself in a situation where a villain could threaten the lives of his family.
"That's why he's always just been a singular person because he can always give up his own life. It would be too difficult for him to be put in that situation, so of course that's the ultimate position to put him in."
