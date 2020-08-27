Daniel Craig's father has died aged 77.

The James Bond star's dad, Tim Wroughton Craig, had been battling liver cancer and passed away last Thursday (20.08.20) at his home.

It is believed that his wife Kirsty and their sons Daniel and his half brother Harry were with him when he passed away, The Sun newspaper reports.

Tim had previously heaped praise on his son, dubbing him a ''fine'' actor.

He said: ''He doesn't talk about me and I don't talk about him, but naturally I am extremely proud of him as he is a very fine actor ...

''Someone asked what he was going to do when he grew up and without breaking stride he said 'be an actor.'''

Tim also insisted that his relationship with his son was ''best friends'' and dubbed him a ''very fine human being'' who would never be changed by fame.

Meanwhile, Daniel previously insisted he won't leave his £125million fortune to his children - his daughter Ella, 28, who he has with ex-wife Fiona Loudon, and his two-year-old child with current spouse Rachel Weisz.

Speaking about his plans for his fortune, he said: ''I don't want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is to get rid of it or give it away before you go.''

The 'Knives Out' star admitted that he is emotional and ''can cry at anything''.

He explained: ''I'm as emotional as anyone and I can cry at anything. Normal stuff, like kindness. A good commercial can get me going if I'm in the mood.''

Daniel also recently admitted that he isn't worried about leaving his role as Bond, but did suggest that if he had left after 2015's 'Spectre', as he originally planned, he wouldn't have felt as comfortable with his decision.

He said: ''I'm really ... I'm OK. I don't think I would have been if I'd done the last film and that had been it. But this, I'm like, Let's go. Let's get on with it. I'm fine.''