Daniel Craig has revealed that he has "loved every second" of playing James Bond as he prepares to bow out as 007 in 'No Time To Die'.
The 53-year-old actor is set to play 007 for the final time in the upcoming movie 'No Time To Die' and admits that he has relished portraying the legendary spy, despite once famously admitting that he would "rather slash his wrists" than play the character again.
Daniel also revealed that he was "overwhelmed" by the prospect of taking over as Bond from Pierce Brosnan in the 2006 movie 'Casino Royale'.
Speaking on the Apple TV documentary 'Being James Bond', the 'Knives Out' star said: "I thought I would not know how to handle it, but I knew they were doing something really special.
"I think I was overwhelmed. My world turned upside down."
Daniel continued: "But I am incredibly proud and incredibly fortunate to do this.
"I've loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I've got up every morning and I've had the chance to work with you guys, and that has been one of the greatest honours of my life.
"As far as I'm concerned, I've got the best job in the world."
Craig suggested on the press tour for the 2015 film 'Spectre' that he had no interest in playing 007 again but later rowed back on the comments at an appearance at the New Yorker Festival in 2017.
The star said: "They say that s*** sticks, and that definitely stuck. It was the day after filming (ended on 'Spectre'). I'd been away from home for a year."
'No Time To Die' will get its worldwide premiere at London's Royal Albert Hall on September 28, and will be released in cinemas on September 30.
The Bond flick was initially slated for release in April 2020 but has suffered numerous delays as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
