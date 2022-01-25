'Knives Out 2' star Daniel Craig has confirmed the movie is "in the can" and he is expecting the motion picture to drop this autumn.
Daniel Craig has confirmed 'Knives Out 2' is expected to be released this autumn.
The 53-year-old actor will reprise his role as private detective Benoit Blanc in the sequel to the 2019 mystery movie, and he revealed the forthcoming film is "in the can" and currently being edited by director Rian Johnson.
He told Variety: "We did the second one this summer, in Greece, and then we filmed studio work in Serbia. It’s in the can.
"Rian is editing now, and it’ll be out, I think, in the fall of this year."
Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Ethan Hawke will also feature in the movie.
In October, Craig admitted he thinks 'Knives Out 2' will be "very different" from the original.
He said: "I'm so lucky to have Rian in my life. He’s such a great writer. That script arrived and I was literally like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I couldn't believe that he wanted me to play it. I was going, ‘It says Southern accent you went here. Really?’ And he's like, ‘Yeah?’
"We've just finished the second one, literally weeks ago. They've just wrapped up in Serbia. Dare I say it’s better? We'll see. I don't want to tempt fate. It's different, and that's the amazing thing."
Craig is also excited for fans to see the new film.
He said: "It's still a Benoit Blanc mystery, but it's very different. I'm very excited about it."
In September, Craig admitted he could see a long future for the 'Knives Out' franchise.
He said: "I talked to Rian the other day; we've got this crazy deal with Netflix, that's great. I said, 'What's beyond that?' He said, 'Do you want to do another one?' And I was like, 'Yeah, if you will.'
"As long as we get the ideas, we'll figure it out; and as long as we're excited by it, and think other people will be excited about it, we'll keep doing it."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...
Picking up after the climactic battle at his childhood home of Skyfall Lodge and the...
Things get very personal for 007 in this high-quality thriller, which keeps us gripped even...
Assembled in the style of a Bond film, this lively doc is an entertaining race...
James Bond struggles with his career, experiencing lassitude and depression concerning his MI6 role as...
There's an intriguing idea here, but this thriller feels like it has been compromised in...
Tintin is a young and passionate journalist who is always accompanied on his adventures with...