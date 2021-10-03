Daniel Craig has been heavily involved with the James Bond special effects team.

Academy Award-winning special effects coordinator Chris Corbould - who has worked on six 007 blockbusters, including new movie 'No Time To Die' - has heaped praise on the leading man's efforts behind the scenes.

He told HeyUGuys.com: "I’ve done six films with Daniel now and love him to bits, he is a nice guy and works with us to make sure whatever we do looks good as well as us making him look good.

"It is a real collaboration and can’t think too highly of Daniel!"

Corbould has worked on all five of Craig's Bond movies - 'Casino Royale', 'Quantum of Solace', 'Skyfall', 'Spectre' and 'No Time To Die' - while he also worked on 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider', in which the actor played Alex West.

He heaped praise on the star's performance in the latest film, and hailed it as a "really special film".

He added: "I think it’s a very powerful film this one, Daniel Craig is on fire with his acting in this one – this is the best I’ve ever seen him act.

"It is going to be a really special film.

"It’s got all the action and great to see the Aston Martin DB5 in combat mode rather than just looking pretty and firing the odd gun.

"It really gets involved this time and we shot a great sequence just outside Aviemore, another off-road one that is going to be just spectacular."

With a wealth of experience in the franchise - Corbould's credits include 'A View to a Kill', 'The Living Daylights', 'Licence to Kill', 'GoldenEye', 'Tomorrow Never Dies', 'The World Is Not Enough' and 'Die Another Day' - he also weighed in on his favourite Bond.

He admitted: "I’ve liked all the James Bonds I’ve worked with. I mean I thought Timothy Dalton was underrated, I thought he was quite a gritty Bond. The two films he did I think really good films.

"Pierce [Brosnan] served a time when he had that little bit of humour, more so than Timothy but not as far as Roger [Moore]."