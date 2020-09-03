Daniel Bedingfield is to release a new song on Friday (04.09.20).

The 40-year-old singer shot to fame in 2001 with his first single, 'Gotta Get Thru This', which went to number one in the UK, and he has now teamed up with Australian electronic hip hop duo Hermitude on a new house tune.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Daniel and Hermitude will drop 'Spotlight', which he sings and helped to write.

The song is to feature on a deluxe version of Hermitude's sixth album 'Pollyanarchy', which will be out in November.

Following the instant success of his debut single in the early Noughties, Daniel had UK number ones with 'If You're Not The One' and 'Never Gonna Leave Your Side', and his debut album 'Gotta Get Thru This' reached number two.

While the singer scooped a BRIT Award for Best British Male Artist in 2004, he couldn't achieve the same level of chart success with his second album 'Second First Impression'.

Since 2004, Daniel has been working as a songwriter and has released some tracks, but is yet to drop another album.

In the meantime, his sister Natasha Bedingfield has risen to fame, releasing four albums between 2004 and 2019, the latest being 'Roll with Me'.

In 2017, she thanked Daniel for helping her to break into the music industry.

She said: ''And then my brother [Daniel] really opened the door for me because he was making music in his bedroom and using all this amazing gear.

''A DJ released his song and it blew up and he kept telling people his sister was amazing too. Everyone was like, 'Yeah, yeah, everyone has a talented sister.' But he kept talking about me and somehow I got a record deal.''