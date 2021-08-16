Dani Filth and Ed Sheeran have exchanged emails regarding a collaboration.

The Cradle Of Filth frontman, 48, recently responded after the 'Bad Habits' hitmaker opened up on his love for "death metal" and quipped that they should record an alternative version of Ed's hit 'Castle on the Hill'.

Sharing a screenshot of an interview with Ed, in which he revealed he's a fan of Cradle of Filth, Dani wrote: "I'll believe it when I see it. Fellow Suffolk lad could come good in the end. 'Dracula's Castle On The Hill' anyone?

The 30-year-old singer has already covered multiple genres including rock, dance, rap and reggae, and hinted at heading in a heavier direction.

He said: "I was really into death metal as a kid. I listened to Cradle of Filth and Slipknot and all that stuff. I’m not saying I could ever step into that world. I learnt all those riffs on guitar as a kid.

“That’s something I’ve never thought about doing – but something I would not be opposed to creating.”

And now, Dani has revealed he's been in touch with Ed and would love for them to record a song together for charity.

Speaking to Kerrang! Radio at Bloodstock festival this weekend, Dani said: “I’ve actually been emailing with him [Ed].

“He actually touched base with me. I’ve been invited up to his place. Well, he said he could come down to mine, but I pointed out to him that I don’t own my own bar or village, and it’d be better if I went there. He said he’d do anything. Quite literally. He said he’s a massive fan. He seems like a genuinely very nice guy actually.”

He continued: “I think the Ed Sheeran collaboration would be great fun. I think it’d be great if we did it for charity because at least it would bring a bit of credibility to it. Because obviously to his public, it’d be like ‘Oh my god, he’s got this weird comical guy’, and to my public, it’d be like ‘Oh my god, this is a bit weird, isn’t it?’ But I think that sort of thing, nowadays, works.”