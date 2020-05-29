'The Amazing Spider-man 2' star Dane DeHaan and his wife Anna Wood have welcomed their second child Bert Apollo DeHaan.
'The Amazing Spider-man 2' star - who already has three-year-old daughter Bowie Rose with Anna - took to social media to announce the birth of their son on Thursday (28.05.20).
Sharing a sweet family snap on Instagram, he wrote: ''And just like that, we are a family of four.... Welcome to the world Bert Apollo DeHaan!!!''
'Deception' actress Anna, 34, posted the same picture on Instagram and revealed the tot was born ''weeks early''.
She wrote: ''He is our rainbow baby. Not just because of the loss we suffered before we conceived him. He also brings a hope and joy in this scary sad time for our nation and world. He was born weeks early in nyc in the middle of a global pandemic. He is already a brave tiny warrior who has reminded us to live, love, and stay present in his five short days earthside. We can't wait to keep learning from him. Meet Bert Apollo DeHaan!''
Dane, 34, announced in December that his wife was expecting a baby boy.
The couple - who tied the knot in 2012 - tend to keep their private lives to themselves but Dane did open up when Anna was pregnant with Bowie back in 2017 to reveal that he was ''spoiling'' her and taking care of her ahead of her giving birth.
He said at the time: ''I'm spoiling [Anna] as much as I can. I'm always making sure she gets enough massages and has everything she needs. I'm trying to take care of her, but she can also take care of herself. She's a strong person!''
