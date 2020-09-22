Dane Cook says Brad Pitt had ''no hesitation'' about reuniting with Jennifer Aniston.

The 48-year-old comedian was the man behind last week's premiere of 'Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live: A Virtual Table Read Of Fast Times at Ridgemont High', and he has opened up on how he managed to bring together the famous exes, who were married for five years before their divorce in 2005.

Speaking on the 'Better Together with Maria Menounos' podcast, he said: ''When I text [Jennifer], she was -- I'm not trying to make it more fluffy -- she could not have been more delightful, game, excited.

''Again, I knew once those first few names were in there, when Brad Pitt... started coming in, I was like, 'Yes! This is gonna happen.'

''Once his team talked to him, I'm sure it was just like, 'Here's who's already in there so far.' There was no hesitation, there was no rules, there was no, nothing.''

Dane insisted there was ''no drama'' between the former flames, and their involvement was ''absolutely'' what the team had wanted to see.

He explained: ''There wasn't anything like... were they not allowed... No! Zero. No drama.

''They both locked in. What you saw was absolutely what we had hoped. Which was just nice engagement between two massive, incredibly talented people!''

Julia Roberts, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmell, Matthew McConaughey and original star Sean Penn had all signed up for the virtual event raising money for Penn's humanitarian charity CORE and the REFORM Alliance.

Dane also admitted original plans to go live in the spring were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement.

He added: ''The dilemma was we wanted to do this back like in April, and I think it fell apart completely at least five times.

''There were life things happening in the world, and the protests started, and that put the pause on it. And then it just stopped.''